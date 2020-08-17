https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/17/author-of-book-made-into-crappy-movie-warns-america-that-trump-wants-to-re-establish-feudal-oligarchy-with-anti-usps-stance/

If we the people don’t rise up now in defiance of Donald Trump saying mean things about the USPS, we’re going back to the Middle Ages.

But if you don’t take our word for it, take David Brin’s. Brin wrote “The Postman,” so he knows what he’s talking about. Fortunately, he was willing to share his knowledge with Entertainment Weekly:

David Brin author of the post-apocalyptic novel ‘The Postman’ is urging citizens to support the mail service.​ https://t.co/ONRfVs82aP — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 17, 2020

