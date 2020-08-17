https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/biden-surrogates-recite-his-big-fn-deal-line-about-obamacare-during-dnc?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Campaign surrogates for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden recited the former vice president’s “big f’n deal” line about Obamacare, during a segment at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday evening.

“He’ll bring down the cost of health care and prescription drugs, too, giving tax credits to working families and allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices,” Democratic Texas Rep. Colin Allred said during the largely virtual convention.

“That’s a big f’n deal,” said Michigan state Rep. Mari Manoogian.

“That’s a big f’n deal,” repeated four other surrogates in unison, including South Carolina state Rep. Marlon Kimpson.

Biden was caught on a hot mic in 2010 after the signing of Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, saying it was a “big f***ing deal.”

