The Democrat convention nominating Joe Biden for president in Milwaukee will kick off Monday night with four Republican speakers: Former Ohio Governor John Kasich, former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman, former Rep. Susan Molinari (NY) and 2010 GOP nominee for California governor Meg Whitman. The theme for the Republicans endorsing Biden Monday night is, “We the People Putting Country Over Party.” The overall theme of the night is “We the People”.

File screen image from John Kasich’s failed 2016 presidential campaign.

Biden campaign co-chair Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) told reporters in a conference call Monday the campaign is targeting so-called “silent Biden voters”, using language that mirrors the documented “silent Trump voter” phenomenon. (Excerpt Washington Times):

…Rep. Cedric Richmond, a co-chair of the Biden campaign, said the party is keen on highlighting the “silent Biden voters” who plan to vote against President Trump, but fear they will be “bullied,” “isolated” and “picked on” for supporting the Democrat. “There are a bunch of people out there, silent Biden voters, Republicans that want to vote for Biden or that will be voting for Biden and it is important to let them know that they are not alone,” Mr. Richmond, of Louisiana, told reporters in a video conference call. “Just as any segment of the population that you have support from, you make sure that support is known.”…

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is scheduled to close out the night, preceded by socialist Senator Bernie Sanders (VT). Two Democrat governors who garnered national attention for better or worse for their handling of the COVID-19 China coronavirus pandemic are also slated to speak Monday night: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Campaign flashbacks:

August 13, 1996: Gov. Christine Todd Whitman (NJ), Rep. John Kasich (OH) and Rep. Susan Molinari (NY) all address the Republican National Convention in San Diego pic.twitter.com/OrA5Eph5vm — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) August 17, 2020

UPDATE: Kasich offended progressives by criticizing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY):

John Kasich is speaking at the DNCC tonight. As part of his pre-speech media blitz, he’s slamming @aoc, one of our rising stars. *So* glad we gave the anti-choice union buster a prime speaking slot. I’m sure it will sway at least five voters. https://t.co/Z4V833ep2P pic.twitter.com/oW5muL9cLN — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) August 17, 2020

