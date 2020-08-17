https://www.theblaze.com/news/black-man-scolds-white-blm-protester

A video featuring an interaction between a black man and a white Black Lives Matter activist has gone viral.

The interaction sees an unidentified black male confronting a white activist for assaulting counterprotesters with a bat, at one point removing the bat from the white male’s possession.

What are the details of the video?

A viral video featured the moment a black male scolded a violent white Black Lives Matter activist over the weekend.

The unidentified white male protester reportedly beat a counterprotester with a bat during the Portland, Oregon, riots that took place over the weekend.

In the video, which has been viewed thousands of times across social media, the black male can be heard telling a white Black Lives Matter activist that he had a gun, but that he didn’t “bring that s**t down here.”

“I got a gun … you know what I did? I left that s**t in my office!” he shouts. “I don’t bring that s**t down here! Because I realize what’s going to happen if that s**t happens,” the man continues. “Black people are going to get blamed for that.”

The unnamed black male continues, saying that such violence and attacks would take away from the protests.

“You’re going to sit up here and change the narrative of the protest!” he warns.

(Content warning: Rough language):

In another video, which was apparently filmed before the black male took away the white male’s bat, the white man can be seen attacking several counterprotesters with a bat, spitting on many of them.

“You came to the wrong party! F***ing Nazis! Get the f*** out!” one protester can be heard shouting as the violent melee erupts.

A female protester can be heard demanding, “You’re not running fast enough! Get the f*** out of here, you f***ing Nazis!”

(Content warning: Rough language):

According to the Epoch Times, protesters in the area also began attacking members of the Portland Police Department.

“Officers reported having rocks, frozen eggs, glass bottles, and frozen water bottles thrown at them. Officers reported people were shining green lasers at them, which is against the law in Oregon,” a spokesperson for the Portland police said in an incident report.

“At about 11:57 p.m., the crowd had engaged in violent, tumultuous conduct, creating a grave risk of causing public alarm for a sustained period of time; the crowd was rioting,” the report added.

(H/T: Newsweek)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

