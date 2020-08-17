https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/black-republican-woman-running-congress-maryland-releases-amazing-campaign-ad-video/

Kimberly Klacik is a young black woman running for Congress in Maryland and you are going to hear a lot about her in the very near future.

Klacik is smart, and a very pretty woman. She also has natural instincts for politics, as this new campaign ad shows.

The Daily Caller has details:

‘Black People Don’t Have To Vote Democrat’: GOP Challenger In Baltimore Releases Ad Attacking ‘Decades’ Of Dem Rule TRENDING: BREAKING: 4Chan Identifies One of the Portland Rioters Who Attempted to Kill Driver as ‘Keese Love’ Republican Maryland 7th District Congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik released an ad Monday questioning whether “decades” of Democratic Party rule in Baltimore and other major U.S. cities have benefited the black community. The ad, titled, “Black Lives Don’t Matter To Democrats,” features Klacik walking through some of Baltimore’s most impoverished areas and showing areas that she says Democrats “don’t want you to see.” She also asks several residents how they feel about efforts to defund the police. “Do you care about black lives?” Klacik asks viewers. “The people that run Baltimore don’t. I can prove it. Walk with me. They don’t want you to see this.”

Watch the video below. It’s quickly going viral:

Democrats don’t want you to see this. They’re scared that I’m exposing what life is like in Democrat run cities. That’s why I’m running for Congress

Because All Black Lives Matter

Baltimore Matters

And black people don’t have to vote Democrat

Help us win https://t.co/CSOjc9aQlS pic.twitter.com/XnEDTaDDIG — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) August 17, 2020

Lots of people are saying how amazing the ad is:

Watch her video. I wish she were running in California. I’d work for her campaign. Brave woman. @kimKBaltimore https://t.co/0kX2BtKSkZ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 18, 2020

This young woman is going places.

She will have an amazing future in politics.

(Image:Source)

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

