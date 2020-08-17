https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/17/blm-agitator-who-brutally-assaulted-truck-driver-in-portland-identified/

A Black Lives Matter agitator in Portland, Oregon, beat an innocent white man to a bloody pulp late Sunday night, disturbing video footage shows.

The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries, Portland Police said Monday in a news release. Although the police have not yet made any arrests, online sleuths have identified the culprit.

A series of clips shared on Twitter begin with the victim being surrounded and assaulted by an angry BLM/antifa mob while he sits in his white truck.

“He didn’t do nothing!” someone calls out as others savagely punch at the unidentified driver through the truck’s window. While this was happening, the violent mob also attacked an unidentified blond woman—originally thought to be the man’s wife—near his vehicle, tackling her to the ground.

The distressed driver eventually sped off but crashed into a light pole, prompting laughter from the thugs.

The next clip shows the man being forced to the ground outside of his truck, as angry agitators surround him and assault him.

“I ain’t tryna hurt no one down there,” he said, as a BLM militant wearing a “Security” shirt repeatedly shrieked in response, “what you talking about nigga?!”

“I was trying to get out the way,” the man insisted. The man was forced by “Security” to stay sitting on the ground.

After walking away, the militant circled back around, and charged the sitting man from behind. The disturbing footage shows him forcefully kicking the victim in the head, knocking him out.

“F–k that f–king racist!” someone schrieks after the bleeding man is beaten unconscious. “F–king loser!”

Portland-based independent journalist Andy Ngo shared video clips from the disturbing scene on Twitter.

“He didn’t do nothing bro” Video by @livesmattershow shows the altercations that happened in downtown Portland before the car crash. The BLM mob is beating a blonde woman and they tackle her to the ground. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/c0xbTr2Eon — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

GRAPHIC: Rioters in downtown Portland detain man who had a car crash. They force him to sit on the ground while they search his belongings. One of them runs up and kicks him in the head, instantly knocking him out. There are no police. Video by @FromKalen pic.twitter.com/x646QheCV0 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

The disturbing footage shows the unconscious victim bleeding out in the street while the thugs rifle through his truck and the blond woman sobs nearby.

“He’s bleeding!” she cried. One of the agitators took her aside to explain why he deserved the harsh punishment.

“He wrecked his car and he got beat up because he was trying to run people over when we were saving you,” he patiently explained.

GRAPHIC: With the streets in downtown Portland occupied by BLM & antifa rioters, a man crashed his car. The mob pulled him out & beat him senseless in front of the passenger. He’s bleeding & unconscious. No police. Video by @livesmattershow. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/jjnt5dUeb8 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

Posters on the anonymous 4Chan message board have identified the culprit, who allegedly works at the Portland Airport and also as a DJ.

The Post Millennial reported that Marquise Love has a criminal history that includes domestic violence.

More photos of Marquise “Keese” Lee Love, the BLM rioter allegedly filmed bloodying a driver & knocking him unconscious w/a running kick to the head. Love has so far not been identified or accused by Portland Police. #PortlandRiots #BlackLivesMatter Photo: December 2019 mugshot pic.twitter.com/H7ldfU33ds — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

His profile actually says “peace and love.” https://t.co/pxCOo5ZbEN — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

According to the Post Millennial, the suspect’s “SECURITY” vest identifies him as a member of “the BLM policing task force” activists want to replace police officers with.

First responders to the scene were met by “a hostile crowd,” Portland police said in the release.

At 10:27 p.m., Central Precinct officers responded to a report of an injury accident at Southwest Broadway and Southwest Taylor Street. The report said protesters were chasing the truck before it crashed, and they assaulted the driver after the crash. Officers encounters a hostile crowd and a squad from the Rapid Response Team (RRT) responded to help secure the scene while the investigation was underway. The driver was transported to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. The incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made.

According to Ngo, the assault victim had come to the defense of a transgender transient earlier in the night.

It looks like the person robbed and beaten by BLM protesters in downtown Portland tonight is a trans woman. She pleads for her backpack back. Her longboard was also stolen. She may be transient. The man who tried to protect her was later beaten himself & kicked unconscious. pic.twitter.com/uNrgCkevUt — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

There was a lot of chaos in the middle of downtown Portland overnight with groups of thugs (who were at the BLM protests) going around beating people. Those who intervened to help were then also assaulted. Police could not respond per command orders. pic.twitter.com/ZLFbqMOZmr — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

Prior to Sunday night’s violence, a speaker at a BLM rally outside the Portland Justice Center preached that officers should have been strangled by the umbilical cord as babies, and that she’s ready to shoot and kill them now, Ngo reported on Twitter.

Watch this to the end to see the type of hate preaching by BLM that is used to radicalize people to violence. This was recorded by @livesmattershow a few hours before some BLM protesters went around downtown Portland beating & robbing numerous people. pic.twitter.com/OnpCHPgBSq — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

In their news release, Portland Police stated that the “majority of the crowd had left the area” by about 1:00 a.m.

“No arrests were made and no CS gas was deployed,” the release said.

