https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/17/blue-check-seeking-high-quality-photos-from-trump-boat-rally-so-that-i-can-start-doxing/
About The Author
Related Posts
'Holy cow, there's more'? Joe Biden's trainwreck interview flies even more off the rails with his take on dealing with China [video]
August 5, 2020
‘Naturally this stupid or do you have to work at it?’ S.E. Cupp lists what she 'imagines' a president should be and it goes SO wrong
August 4, 2020
President Trump calls the Green New Deal 'childish' at press conference; 'It's for children'
August 8, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy