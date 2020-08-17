https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-4chan-identifies-one-portland-rioters-attempted-kill-driver-keese-love/

The anonymous message board 4Chan has once again proven to be one of the nations best intelligence services, as they have seemingly identified the man who dealt the final kick to a man who was savagely beaten by rioters in Portland on Sunday evening.

The rioters appeared to be attempting to murder the man after beating a white woman who may or may not have been with him.

As Gateway Pundit previously reported, the terrorist mob gathers round the man’s limp body as he bleeds from his head. Voices are heard saying “call 911. Another says a “medic” is there.

While the man laid unconscious, the mob robbed his truck.

The animal who ran up and punched the man after he had already been brutally beaten to the point of nearly losing consciousness has been identified by 4Chan users as Keese Love, whose Facebook profile lists him as a ramp agent at Portland International Airport. He also works as a DJ in the evenings.

His real name is believed to be Marquise Love.

Love is seen wearing the same vest as he wore during the assault in his Facebook profile photo.

The condition of the victim is not currently known, but Gateway Pundit will be providing more information as it becomes available.

