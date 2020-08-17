https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-st-louis-home-owner-mark-mccloskey-will-speak-rnc-convention-next-week/

Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis attorney who waved his gun at Black Lives Matter goons who broke into his neighborhood and threatened his wife, his home and his dog, will speak at the RNC Convention next week in North Carolina.

Mark and his wife Patricia were charged with a crime by corrupt St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner after the story made headlines across the country.

McCloskey’s attorney Albert Watkins made the announcement today.

Confirmed: Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis man who pointed a gun at protesters last month, will be speaking during the RNC next week. “Mr. McCloskey will be in full oratory splendor at the RNC,” his lawyer Albert Watkins tells Wake Up To Politics. First reported by @jdawsey1. — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) August 18, 2020

