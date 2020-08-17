https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/broadcast-coverage-trump-95-negative-new-study-says/

If you think almost all of the “news” coverage about President Trump, you’re right, according to a new study.

The Media Research Center (MRC), which keeps track of these sorts of things, says in the study released Monday that the coverage of the president is 95% negative.

“I’ve been studying the news media and elections for more than 35 years. Trust me — there’s never been anything like it,” said Rich Noyes, research director for the conservative press watchdog.

The study shows that the main networks, ABC, CBS and NBC, aired nine times as much coverage of Trump than Joe Biden, with 95% being negative.

TRENDING: BREAKING: 4Chan Identifies One of the Portland Rioters Who Attempted to Kill Driver as ‘Keese Love’

“From June 1 through July 31, the ABC, CBS and NBC evening newscasts focused 512 minutes of airtime on the President, or nine times more than the 58 minutes allotted to Biden. (This excludes coverage of the Trump administration in general when not associated with the President himself.) This is an even wider gap than the spring, when Trump received seven times more coverage than Biden (523 minutes vs. 75 minutes),” the MRC reported.

If you consider the evening newscasts a reliable gauge of the liberal media at large (cable news, big newspapers, etc.), it means Biden has enjoyed an army of so-called journalists conducting a massive negative information campaign against his opponent, while he is sheltered from any scrutiny. Controversies from the spring, such as allegations from former staffer Tara Reade that he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s, completely disappeared from his evening news coverage in June and July. Biden’s various policy proposals — which by his own admission would take his administration farther to the Left than the very liberal Obama administration — received a meager 5 minutes, 22 seconds of airtime, not one second of which included any critical analysis from any journalist.

“No presidential candidate — not even Barack Obama in 2008 — has ever been on the receiving end of such a wide array of media favors,” the MRC said.

Trump, of course, has always had negative coverage.

In May 2017, Harvard released a study that analyzed The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and the main newscasts on CBS, CNN, Fox and NBC during Trump’s first 100 days — 80% was negative, just 20% positive.

“The Harvard team found that CBS coverage was 91 percent negative and 9 percent positive. New York Times coverage was 87 percent negative and 13 percent positive,” Byron York wrote in the Washington Examiner at the time. “Washington Post coverage was 83 percent negative and 17 percent positive. Wall Street Journal coverage was 70 percent negative and 30 percent positive. And Fox News coverage also leaned to the negative, but only slightly: 52 percent negative to 48 percent positive.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

