By Thomas Catenacci

Daily Caller News Foundation

The rapper Cardi B asked presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden about giving free health care to all Americans and he never said he was against it.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, discussed topics including the coronavirus pandemic, racism and child care during the Biden interview, which was published by Elle Magazine on Monday. Cardi B specifically mentioned free health care four times as a policy that is important to her.

“And also what I want is free Medicare,” Cardi B said, according to Elle. “It’s important to have free [health care] because look what is happening right now.”

Biden responded: “There’s no reason why we can’t have all of that. Presidents have to take responsibility. I understand one of your favorite presidents is Franklin Roosevelt. Roosevelt said the American people can take anything if you tell them the truth.”

“Sometimes the truth is hard. But right now, we’re in a position where we have an opportunity to make so much progress,” he continued. “The American public has had the blinders taken off.”

Cardi B mentioned free health care three more times saying it was an issue her fans were concerned about and one that she was focused on.

“People want to know, can you provide college education, this [health care] plan, without a big chunk of taxes coming out of our checks?” she asked, according to Elle.

In response, Biden said: “Yes, we can. And the way we can pay for all of this is doing practical things, like making sure that everybody has to pay their fair share. [For example] no corporation should pay less than 15 percent tax.”

Biden’s official campaign website says his health care plan is to protect and build upon the Affordable Care Act. It doesn’t include a plan for free health care for all.

“Whether you’re covered through your employer, buying your insurance on your own, or going without coverage altogether, the Biden Plan will give you the choice to purchase a public health insurance option like Medicare,” the Biden website says.

Biden suggested in March that he would even veto Medicare for all because of the plan’s expected price tag, CNBC reported.

