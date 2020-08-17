https://hannity.com/media-room/chaos-seattle-anti-police-rioters-detonate-large-explosive-officers-injured-18-arrested/

Chaos continued to rattle Seattle overnight Sunday as anti-police rioters detonated “large explosives” and hurled rocks and other projectiles at officers; resulting in at least 18 arrests and dozens of injuries.

“The protest began in the Seattle neighborhood of SoDo around 7 p.m., with an estimated 100 people marching on foot with cars following behind them, according to a Monday morning press release by the Seattle Police Department. They made their way to the building that houses the Seattle Police Officer Guild and, within hours, the demonstration turned violent,” reports Fox News.

“Multiple explosives were thrown toward officers,” the press release stated. “Several officers were struck by explosives and injured.”

“It really is about the overarching lack of respect for the officers, the men and women who work so hard, day in and day out,” outgoing police chief Carmen Best said last week, adding: “The idea that we’ve worked so incredibly hard to make sure our department was diverse, that (it) reflects the community that we serve, to just turn that all on a dime and hack it off, without having a plan in place to move forward, is highly distressful for me.”

Read the full report at Fox News.

SEATTLE SPIRALS: Mayor Calls ‘Autonomous Zone’ Anarchists ‘Patriots’ Who ‘Want a Better World’ posted by Hannity Staff – 6.12.20 Local officials in Seattle refused to crackdown on protesters occupying the ‘Capital Hill Autonomous Zone’ Friday; referring to the demonstrators as “patriots.” “It’s simply not true. Lawfully gathering and expressing first amendment rights, demanding we do better as a society, and providing true equity for communities of color is not terrorism. It’s patriotism,” said Mayor Jenny Durkan, referring to President Trump’s labeling of the protesters as “domestic terrorists.” Durkan has previously posted that the protest is “a peaceful expression of our community’s collective grief and their desire to build a better world.” Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said she and SPD Chief Carmen Best will not resign. “The answer is no and no. We thought about a Thelma and Louise moment…” Durkan said. #seattleprotests #CHAZ — Liz Jones (@KUOWLiz) June 11, 2020 It’s clear @realDonaldTrump doesn’t understand what’s happening on five square blocks of our City. Cal Anderson and Capitol Hill has for decades been a place for free speech, community, and self expression. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020 Read the full report at Fox News. SEATTLE SPIRALS: BLM Protesters March in Residential Neighborhood, Demand People ‘Give Up Their Homes’ posted by Hannity Staff – 3 days ago A group of ‘Black Lives Matter’ protesters in Seattle reportedly took to the streets of a quiet residential neighborhood overnight Thursday; demanding residents “give up their homes” to promote social justice. Coming everywhere under a Biden Administration. “Seattle BLM protesters to strangers: ‘Give up your house. Give black people back their homes.’” https://t.co/MzEavZiXNZ — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 14, 2020 “Last night a group of anti-gentrification protesters in Seattle marched through a section of town for a couple hours to complain that white people were living on stolen land. Well, not stolen exactly. They aren’t claiming the black people who used to live in this neighborhood were pushed out at gunpoint. But they are claiming that an injustice has taken place because white people are now living in new homes in this formerly black neighborhood,” reports HotAir. Watch the shocking footage above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

