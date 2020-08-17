https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/chicago-blm-mob-lead-off-weekend-march-loot-back-banner-open-declaration-lootings-come/

Last week Black Lives Matter “protesters” looted and ransacked Chicago’s Magnificent Mile for at least the second time this year.

Following the violence and theft a Black Lives Matter Chicago leader urged looting to continue calling the organized stealing “reparations.”

On Saturday the protesters led off their march with a “loot it all back” banner.

