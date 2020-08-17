https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/chris-wallace-befuddled-silence-biden-campaign/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Veteran Fox News journalist Chris Wallace expressed befuddlement over Joe Biden’s absence from the Sunday morning news show circuit ahead of this week’s national convention.

“So I’ve been doing Sunday shows with conventions. I started on Meet the Press in 1988. I’ve been doing it on and off. For what? What is that? Thirty-two years. And it always happens that the Sunday before the convention,” Wallace said this week on Fox News Radio. “The campaign puts out top officials to preview the convention and to say this is what we’re gonna try to get accomplished. So, you know, we put counting all week on, you know, having a top official from the Biden campaign, the campaign manager, the top pollster, the chief strategist, to talk about what they’re going to talk about during this next week. They are not putting anybody out.”

Wallace said he at first thought, “Well, maybe it’s because it’s Fox News, and they’re boycotting us.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

