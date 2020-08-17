https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/cindy-mccain-wife-late-sen-john-mccain-become-latest-republican-support?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Cindy McCain, the wife of the late-Arizona Sen. John McCain, on Tuesday night became the most recent Republican to show her support for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

McCain, in a pre-recorded video during the largely-virtual Democratic National Convention, talked about her late-husband’s close friendship with Biden.

“They would just sit and joke,” she says in the video. “It was like a comedy show, sometimes, to watch the two of them.”

McCain didn’t officially endorse Biden, but she was one of several Republicans to speak at the nominating convention. On Monday night, former Ohio GOP Gov. John Kasich endorsed Biden.

McCain and her daughter Meghan have been outspoken critics of President Trump.

Trump targeted John McCain personally in 2015, saying the former prisoner of war wasn’t a hero “because he was captured.” McCain later cast a critical, thumbs-down vote against repealing ObamaCare.

Trump was not invited to McCain’s funeral in 2018.

