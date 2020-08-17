https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/17/claire-mccaskill-caught-stealing-content-from-someone-else-in-order-to-falsely-prove-that-trumps-locking-up-mailboxes-in-dc-pic/

Former Democratic U.S. Senator and current NBC/MSNBC political analyst Claire McCaskill is beside herself today, thanks to the Trump administration’s campaign to dismantle the USPS.

As you all know, Trump has already started locking up mailboxes with his bare hands. And McCaskill’s doing her part to spread the word:

So now they are not hauling them off, just locking them up. This one is in DC. pic.twitter.com/LQWzuM4tQm — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) August 17, 2020

Oh, the humanity!

Where in DC in this @clairecmc ? — Deirdre Shesgreen (@dshesgreen) August 17, 2020

Yes, Claire. Inquiring minds wanna know.

Same thing in Seattle, WA — Lisa (@lgeowa) August 17, 2020

Hey, speaking of Seattle:

If you’re going to conspiracy theory, make sure you’re getting your cities right. Claire has taken a picture of Seattle (from someone else’s tweet) and suggested it’s Washington DC. https://t.co/PmZ8Q0Kn3x pic.twitter.com/fAcFywuqiM — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 17, 2020

How is this box in Seattle and in DC simultaneously?https://t.co/eNAQy7xlj9 https://t.co/sBa9i414Xr — Hughes Pierce (@HughesPierce1) August 17, 2020

All Washingtons are not the same, Claire. Also, did you study attribution from the same book the Lincoln Project has been using?

So @clairecmc jacked someone’s photo of a locked mailbox, and because the photographer said it was Capitol Hill she thought it was Washington, D.C. It’s Capitol Hill in Seattle. I hear the Lincoln Project is hiring. pic.twitter.com/27i1TxN6By — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 17, 2020

Dems are so honest, it hurts.

You should credit the person in Seattle you took this from — it’s not Washington DC. https://t.co/zjsENWLh4r — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 17, 2020

Claire McCaskill is sharing a picture that allegedly originated in Seattle & passing it off as DC. Perhaps she has confused the Capitol Hill area of Seattle with Capitol Hill in Washington DC. I guess that happens when you’re playing pundit after getting the boot from the Senate. https://t.co/ZtRrez1kxZ — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 17, 2020

Guess enough people called her out on it that she was forced to acknowledge what she’d done:

I apologize. Recent tweet said locked mail box was in DC. It was in Seattle. My mistake. Same sentiment applies. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) August 17, 2020

So, fake but accurate. Is that where we’re at now?

Yes, the sentiment is that you’re stupid, ignorant, and insane. https://t.co/84Qctb8X2m — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 17, 2020

Well, at least we know that MSNBC’s the perfect place for her.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

