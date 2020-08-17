https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/commie-fest-2020-schedule-speakers-key-themes-monday-nights-dnc-virtual-rally/

Monday night is the kickoff of the Democrat National Convention in Milwaukee and Joe Biden’s basement.

Tonight’s show will include former Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich, Michelle Obama and Crazy Bernie.

Here is the list of speakers for Monday night.

MSN reportd:

Top speakers of the night include former first lady Michelle Obama, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and a Republican — former Ohio Gov. John Kasich. Obama and Sanders are two of the most popular figures in Democratic politics. Kasich, a former presidential candidate, is emblematic of the kind of anti-Trump Republican who Biden is hoping to win over in November. Here’s what to watch starting at 9 p.m. ET Monday, on the first of four nights of the DNC, which will culminate with Biden accepting the party’s presidential nomination and delivering his keynote speech Thursday night.

