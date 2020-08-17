https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/congresswoman-demands-unrest-streets/

(FOX NEWS) — There should be “unrest in the streets” over President Trump and his political allies turning a “deaf ear” to Americans’ concerns, including those about the “dismantling” of the U.S. Postal Service — which amounts to voter suppression, U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., said Friday.

Conservatives on Twitter quickly condemned Pressley’s remarks as “unhinged,” “horrible” and “disgusting.”

Pressley made her remarks Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy.”

