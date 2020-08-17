https://thenationalpulse.com/politics/cuomo-european-virus/

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo bizarrely referred to COVID-19 as the “European virus” despite the virus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan while speaking at the Democratic National Convention.

The New York Governor had previously used the inaccurate phrase in May of 2020 during a COVID-19 press briefing, commenting: “Yes we had this European virus attack us and nobody expected it.”

Gov Cuomo – in the surest sign he’s on the take from the CCP – has now resorted to calling it the “European virus”pic.twitter.com/7ahICKLwja — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) May 11, 2020

Cuomo used the phrase for a second time while speaking at the first night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC), remarking:

“Our current federal government is dysfunctional and incompetent. It couldn’t fight off the virus. In fact, it didn’t even see it coming. The European virus infected the Northeast while the White House was still focused on China.“

WATCH:

This bizarre descriptor is patently false: COVID-19 hailed from Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province in China. Some even allege the virus was engineered in a Wuhan lab. Regardless, the virus certainly didn’t originate in Europe.

What’s more, the reason the Trump administration couldn’t “see it coming” (despite taking proactive measures such as a travel ban in late January) was because the Chinese Communist Party withheld information on the virus’ severity and transmission pathways.

It also forced the World Health Organization into submission, delaying the body from issuing a global pandemic alert.

As Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s pick for Obama-era China ambassador Max Baucus forewarned, the former veep would “not publicly criticize China as much.” And it seems Cuomo – one of the 2020 DNC’s first high-profile speakers – is taking a page of out Biden’s playbook.

