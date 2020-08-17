https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/cuomos-write-book-about-his-management-covid-19-testament-true?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will publish a book in October detailing his experiences managing the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, a work being described as a “powerful testament to true leadership” written by an executive who oversaw one of the worst regional COVID-19 outbreaks in the world.

The book, “American Crisis,” is described by its publisher, Crown, as “a revealing, behind-the-scenes account of [Cuomo’s] experience leading New York State through the COVID-19 epidemic.”

The book “is an important chronicle of this unprecedented moment in history,” Crown states, calling it “an urgent assessment of the factors that have and continue to impede our national response to a devastating health and economic catastrophe,” as well as “a powerful testament to true leadership in times of extreme crisis.”

The publisher claims that the country at the start of the pandemic was left with a “void” in the “absence of a competent and cohesive federal response,” and that Cuomo himself “filled that void” with his mitigation policies, including a lockdown of the state and a mask mandate.

Cuomo’s response “has become the model for effective action,” the publisher adds.

New York remains the hardest-hit state in the United States by total deaths, with about 33,000 recorded coronavirus fatalities there as of Tuesday afternoon. It remains the second-hardest-hit state in the country in population-adjusted deaths, behind only neighboring New Jersey.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

