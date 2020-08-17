https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/512443-daughter-of-trump-voter-who-died-of-covid-19-speaks-at-convention

The daughter of one of President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden’s lead over Trump narrows in new national poll Biden faces hurdles in bid to mend ties with US allies Cheney calls pardoning Snowden ‘unconscionable’ after Trump says he’s considering it MORE‘s 2016 supporters who later died from COVID-19 blistered the president during a speech Monday night as part of the virtual Democratic National Convention.

Kristin Urquiza, who previously penned an obituary criticizing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Doug DuceyThe Hill’s 12:30 Report – Speculation over Biden’s running mate announcement McSally gaining ground on Kelly in Arizona Senate race: poll The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the Air Line Pilots Association – Key 48 hours loom as negotiators push for relief deal MORE (R) following her father’s death, said Monday that her father told her before his death that he felt “betrayed” by the president due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“His only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump,” Urquiza said.

“Donald Trump may not have caused the coronavirus, but his dishonesty and his his irresponsible actions made it so much worse,” she added.

Urquiza’s obituary for her father, Mark Anthony Urquiza, which went viral in July, blistered Ducey and other state leaders for “carelessness” she said exacerbated the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Mark, like so many others, should not have died from COVID-19,” she wrote. “His death is due to the carelessness of the politicians who continue to jeopardize the health of brown bodies through a clear lack of leadership, refusal to acknowledge the severity of this crisis, and inability and unwillingness to give clear and decisive direction on how to minimize risk.”

“Mark’s daughter Kristin Danielle and daughter-in-law Christine are channeling our sadness and rage into building an awareness campaign so fewer families are forced to endure this. We honor Mark’s life by continuing this fight for others, even in these darkest moments,” the obituary continued.

Ducey is considered a top ally of the president among state governors and resisted calls from other state officials to institute a statewide order requiring masks to be worn in public even as the state has approached 200,000 total confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

