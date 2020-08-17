https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/17/dem-convention-speaker-blames-donald-trump-for-her-father-dying-from-covid-19-that-he-caught-at-a-karaoke-bar/

And there it is. . .

Dems just had a speaker at the convention who blamed President Trump for her father’s death from COVID-19 that he caught at a karaoke bar in Arizona:

They now have someone straight-up personally blaming Trump for their father catching coronavirus and dying. Wow. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 18, 2020

“My dad was a healthy 65-year old. His only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that, he paid with his life”:

Kristin Urquiza. “I’m one of the many who has lost a loved one to COVID. My dad, Mark Anthony Urquiza, should be here today, but he isn’t … My dad was a healthy 65-year-old. His only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that, he paid with his life.” — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 18, 2020

And:

Kristin Urquiza: “One of the last things that my father said to me was that he felt betrayed by the likes of Donald Trump. And so, when I cast my vote for Joe Biden, I will do it for my dad.” https://t.co/tSzC0gBIya — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 18, 2020

Watch:

“My dad’s… only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that he paid with his life,” says, Kristin Urquiza, a woman whose 65-year old father died of coronavirus alone in the ICU days after visiting a karaoke bar. #DemConvention https://t.co/iCdKspTqf7 pic.twitter.com/TienBxyy4I — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) August 18, 2020

Yeah, this one is a stretch, to say the least:

Grown man who decided to go out to a karaoke bar when he could check on case numbers in the city, county, and area to make an informed decision to go out or not. Older person which falls under high risk category. Grown man and daughter is blaming Trump for dad’s decision — Michael (@Mike_Martinez91) August 18, 2020

More on her background here:

NOW SPEAKING: Kristin Urquiza, who blistered Gov. Doug Ducey in viral COVID-19 obituary, to speak at Democratic National Convention https://t.co/ff65EMZpvB via @azcentral — YvonneWingettSanchez 🏜 (@yvonnewingett) August 18, 2020

***

