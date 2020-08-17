https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrat-leads-vulgar-protest-at-police-union-presidents-home-we-coming-for-whats-ours

A Democratic candidate for the Minnesota House of Representatives helped lead a vulgar protest at the home of a police union president late last week.

John Thompson, who was participating at a Black Lives Matter event on Saturday, yelled outside the home of Minneapolis Police Federation President Bob Kroll.

“I didn’t come here to be peaceful,” Thompson said. The Blaze reported that Thompson claimed that “Kroll was a member of the Ku Klux Klan and even claimed he was the Grand Wizard.”

“Why the f*** is we so peaceful in this [homophobic slur removed] neighborhood,” Thompson shouted. “F*** your motherf***ing peace, white racist motherf***ers!”

“This whole god***n state burned down for $20 god***n dollars, you think we give a f*** about burning Hugo down?” Thompson yelled. “Blue lives don’t mean s*** to black people,” Thompson said. “F*** Hugo, Minnesota!”

While screaming, Thompson said, “We coming for what’s ours.”

WATCH (warning–contains extremely vulgar language):

The guy yelling and cursing at neighborhood children and neighbors of police union leader Bob Kroll is John Thompson, a Dem candidate for the MN House of Representatives. He has been endorsed by Rep. Ilhan Omar, MN Gov. Tim Walz, and MN AG Keith Ellison.pic.twitter.com/A1IcVAguzX — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) August 16, 2020

