https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/alex-jones

Today, Steven explains why the Democrats’ push for mail-in voting is a scam. Then, Alex Jones joins the program to chat about events that transpired in Austin, Texas, BlackLivesMatter, COVID, and much more.

To continue watching and to comment on this stream click here and join #MugClub.

Democrats’ Mail-In Voting Scam! With Alex Jones | Good Morning #Mugclub

Use promo code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

