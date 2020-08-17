http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/TXdfNJNvYvo/

The Democrat 2020 convention opened on Monday night with an American theme — the Pledge of Allegiance, the national anthem, and a prayer by a pastor who invoked the name of Jesus Christ.

The national anthem was sung by a virtual choir of youthful singers from all 50 states.

Gabriel Salguero, a Hispanic pastor in Florida who leads the National Latino Evangelical Coalition, offered the prayer.

The start of the convention featured a montage of videos of Americans with an anti-Trump message and also featured the music of Bruce Springsteen, who has called Trump a “threat to our Democracy.”

