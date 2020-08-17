https://thehill.com/homenews/house/512320-democrats-plan-saturday-vote-to-prop-up-postal-service

House Democrats will call the chamber back to Washington to vote Saturday on legislation to block recently implemented cost-cutting measures at the U.S. Postal Service — and ensure the agency can handle a potential flood of mail-in ballots around November’s elections.

The move, announced by Democratic leaders on a call with their caucus Monday morning, comes days after the Postal Service warned states that it might not be able to deliver ballots to election offices in time to be counted.

House Majority Leader Steny HoyerSteny Hamilton HoyerPelosi weighing bringing House back from August recess early over USPS issues: reports Progressives look to flex their muscle in next Congress after primary wins Lawmakers of color urge Democratic leadership to protect underserved communities in coronavirus talks MORE (D-Md.) told Democrats on the call that the legislation is still being finalized, but members have been told formally to expect to vote on it Saturday morning.

Separately, the House Oversight Committee has also asked Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Louis DeJoySchumer: McConnell must bring Senate back early if House passes Postal Service bill Mail-in ballot controversy heats up as Democrats call for postmaster general to testify Sanders labels Postal Service funding dispute a ‘crisis for American democracy’ MORE and Robert Duncan, the chairman of the USPS Board of Governors, to testify at a hearing next Monday about recently implemented measures to cut overtime and remove mail-sorting machines.

The rare weekend session will come as the battle over the Post Office is heating up between the Trump administration and Democrats on Capitol Hill.

Pelosi and Schumer have long warned that the financial strain on the USPS poses a threat to November’s elections, particularly during a global health crisis when millions of voters may want to avoid in-person voting.

In the $2.2 trillion Cares Act, enacted in March, they secured roughly $400 million to help states prepare for an unusual election, and more recently the House passed the Heroes Act, which includes an additional $25 billion for the USPS, and another $3.6 billion for states to bolster election systems.

Republicans have rejected much of the request, but the White House negotiators offered $10 billion for the Postal Service as part of their recent talks with Pelosi and Schumer over a fifth round of relief.

Appearing Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” program, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsMail-in ballot controversy heats up as Democrats call for postmaster general to testify Meadows says Harris is eligible to be vice president, pushing back on birther claims Sunday shows – Mail-in voting controversy dominates MORE said the president is ready to adopt that money immediately — if Democrats pass it as a standalone bill.

“I’m all about piecemeal. If we can agree on postal, let’s do it. If we can agree on stimulus checks, let’s do it,” Meadows said. “Congress needs to come back and get their act together and work.”

Hours later, Pelosi accepted the challenge, issuing a Dear Colleague letter announcing that she’s interrupting the House’s long, summer recess to bring the chamber back to Washington to vote on the Maloney bill.

“In a time of a pandemic, the Postal Service is Election Central,” Pelosi wrote. “Americans should not have to choose between their health and their vote.”

