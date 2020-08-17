https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/17/dems-gets-called-out-for-using-bruce-springsteens-9-11-tribute-song-at-dnc2020/
We’re less than 30 minutes into the 2020 DNC in Milwaukee and we have the first Bruce Springsteen song:
Only took 18 minutes for the first Bruce song.
— Elena Schneider (@ec_schneider) August 18, 2020
If you’re not following along on TV, they played his 9/11 tribute song, “The Rising”:
I’m surprised it only took about 20 minutes for the first Springsteen song at the #DemConvention. An interesting choice in “The Rising,” which Bruce wrote in response to the 9/11 attacks.
— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) August 18, 2020
Watch:
I promise you’re going to want to watch this.#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/K8T7qWjsWj
— 2020 #DemConvention 🇺🇸 (@DemConvention) August 18, 2020
Wow. Classy move, Dems:
‘The Rising’ is a special song about the Twin Towers and 9/11. Period. Got a lot of people through that difficult period, including me. Its odd to hear it as a liberal Democratic call against a sitting president to win an election. But here we are. #DNC2020
— Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) August 18, 2020
Well, they’re hoping it’s far enough removed to avoid criticism:
I guess we’re far enough from 9/11 for Democrats to accept The Rising. https://t.co/9rMuZB7IQk
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 18, 2020
Yet everything gets politicized so we’re not surprised:
I hate The Rising as a campaign song. Have always hated it (used in politics, tbc, amazing song). #confessyourunpopularopinion
— Nick Riccardi (@NickRiccardi) August 18, 2020
Yes, it is weird:
The Rising is still a weird song to use for a political event tho
— Quinta Jurecic (@qjurecic) August 18, 2020
But libs are going to love it:
Lots of Boomers and Xers will recognize The Boss’s post-9/11 anthem The Rising and make the connection to our current crises. Crafty choice, #DemConvention!
— Zack Ford (@ZackFord) August 18, 2020
Sigh:
Saw Bruce do “The Rising” live at the Meadowlands after 9/11. Good to have him pulling us through an even more epic disaster now: The Trump era and a pandemic.
— Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) August 18, 2020
