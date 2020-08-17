https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/17/dems-gets-called-out-for-using-bruce-springsteens-9-11-tribute-song-at-dnc2020/

We’re less than 30 minutes into the 2020 DNC in Milwaukee and we have the first Bruce Springsteen song:

Only took 18 minutes for the first Bruce song. — Elena Schneider (@ec_schneider) August 18, 2020

If you’re not following along on TV, they played his 9/11 tribute song, “The Rising”:

I’m surprised it only took about 20 minutes for the first Springsteen song at the #DemConvention. An interesting choice in “The Rising,” which Bruce wrote in response to the 9/11 attacks. — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) August 18, 2020

Watch:

I promise you’re going to want to watch this.#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/K8T7qWjsWj — 2020 #DemConvention 🇺🇸 (@DemConvention) August 18, 2020

Wow. Classy move, Dems:

‘The Rising’ is a special song about the Twin Towers and 9/11. Period. Got a lot of people through that difficult period, including me. Its odd to hear it as a liberal Democratic call against a sitting president to win an election. But here we are. #DNC2020 — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) August 18, 2020

Well, they’re hoping it’s far enough removed to avoid criticism:

I guess we’re far enough from 9/11 for Democrats to accept The Rising. https://t.co/9rMuZB7IQk — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 18, 2020

Yet everything gets politicized so we’re not surprised:

I hate The Rising as a campaign song. Have always hated it (used in politics, tbc, amazing song). #confessyourunpopularopinion — Nick Riccardi (@NickRiccardi) August 18, 2020

Yes, it is weird:

The Rising is still a weird song to use for a political event tho — Quinta Jurecic (@qjurecic) August 18, 2020

But libs are going to love it:

Lots of Boomers and Xers will recognize The Boss’s post-9/11 anthem The Rising and make the connection to our current crises. Crafty choice, #DemConvention! — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) August 18, 2020

Sigh:

Saw Bruce do “The Rising” live at the Meadowlands after 9/11. Good to have him pulling us through an even more epic disaster now: The Trump era and a pandemic. — Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) August 18, 2020

