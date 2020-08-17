https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/08/17/beto-orourke-suggests-trump-is-more-racist-than-slave-owner-presidents/
About The Author
Related Posts
Minority-Owned Downtown Business Decides to Close Up Shop After Seattle Democrats Vote to Defund Police
August 11, 2020
Man Beats The Hell Out Of Couple After Girlfriend Throws Hot Coffee In His Face For Not Wearing a Face Diaper
August 3, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy