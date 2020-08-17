https://www.dailywire.com/news/dnc-convention-brutally-mocked-online-one-of-the-worst-things-thats-ever-been-on-television

The Democratic National Convention was brutally mocked online on Monday night during the event’s opening night as many commentators panned it as boring, cringeworthy, and obscene.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson wrote: “I wanted to like it. I really did, I promise I did.”

I wanted to like it. I really did, I promise I did. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) August 18, 2020

Left-wing political commentator Timothy Burke wrote: “I don’t think the broadcast networks were prepared for convention programming that didn’t have ten-minute breaks between each appearance. They’re all doing analysis nobody wants.”

I don’t think the broadcast networks were prepared for convention programming that didn’t have ten-minute breaks between each appearance. They’re all doing analysis nobody wants. pic.twitter.com/ybmZfST1E4 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 18, 2020

Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin tweeted: “The cheesy videos that used to be the space fillers in the convention have become the convention.”

The cheesy videos that used to be the space fillers in the convention have become the convention. — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) August 18, 2020

New York Times reporter Astead Herndon wrote: “not a policy in sight just vibes.”

not a policy in sight just vibes — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) August 18, 2020

The Blaze Managing Editor Leon Wolf wrote: “This is one of the worst things that’s ever been on television.”

This is one of the worst things that’s ever been on television — Leon Wolf (@LeonHWolf) August 18, 2020

Washington Examiner columnist Becket Adams wrote: “this Democratic convention is like a more depressing version of the Jerry Lewis Labor Day telethon, and that involved kids with muscular dystrophy.”

this Democratic convention is like a more depressing version of the Jerry Lewis Labor Day telethon, and that involved kids with muscular dystrophy. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 18, 2020

RealClearPolitics Senior Writer Mark Hemingway wrote: “Allowing Cuomo to blame the Federal government for New York’s coronavirus problems is some chutzpah.”

Allowing Cuomo to blame the Federal government for New York’s coronavirus problems is some chutzpah. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 18, 2020

Free Beacon Executive Editor Brent Scher commented on one of the guests who came on and pretty much pinned her father dying from COVID-19 on President Donald Trump.

“Holy s**t this woman roasting her dead dad going to a karaoke bar,” Scher wrote. “These people…”

Holy shit this woman roasting her dead dad going to a karaoke bar. These people… — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) August 18, 2020

Political commentator Mike Cernovich wrote: “DNC production values just aren’t what they were before Harvey Weinstein went to prison.”

DNC production values just aren’t what they were before Harvey Weinstein went to prison. — Early Voting Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 18, 2020

Cernovich added: “1,700 live viewers of DNC convention even with a link from Joe Biden’s twitter account. If cable news didn’t cover this convention, it wouldn’t exist.”

1,700 live viewers of DNC convention even with a link from Joe Biden’s twitter account. If cable news didn’t cover this convention, it wouldn’t exist. pic.twitter.com/CQuy2ryc76 — Early Voting Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 18, 2020

Political commentator Noah Pollak wrote: “this music vid is crying out for live commentary by Beavis & Butthead”

this music vid is crying out for live commentary by Beavis & Butthead — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) August 18, 2020

RealClearNews reporter Philip Wegmann commented on a video from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s Twitter account that praised New York Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo’s “leadership” during the pandemic.

“Biden thanks Cuomo,” Wegmann said. “The AP recently estimated that New York nursing home is closer to 11,000 not New York’s reported 6,600.”

Biden thanks Cuomo. The AP recently estimated that New York nursing home is closer to 11,000 not New York’s reported 6,600. https://t.co/FrmeKJXaN8 — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 18, 2020

Federalist co-founder Sean Davis commented on the same video, writing: “Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus nursing home orders killed 4x as many New Yorkers as 9/11. Pass it on.”

Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus nursing home orders killed 4x as many New Yorkers as 9/11. Pass it on. https://t.co/DNpjx0s38c — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 18, 2020

Progressive journalist Jordan Chariton called out remarks made by Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, writing: “What @GovWhitmer left out about the auto bailout under @BarackObama @JoeBiden ; the economy was in ruins bc of the 2008 financial crash…. Which happened because @BillClinton , Democrats (and Biden) deregulated Wall St in the 90s & repealed Glass-Steagall.”

What @GovWhitmer left out about the auto bailout under @BarackObama @JoeBiden; the economy was in ruins bc of the 2008 financial crash…. Which happened because @BillClinton, Democrats (and Biden) deregulated Wall St in the 90s & repealed Glass-Steagall. #DemocraticConvention — Jordan (@JordanChariton) August 18, 2020

Washington Post editor Tanya Sichynsky wrote: “gretchen whitmer has such disaster movie president energy.”

gretchen whitmer has such disaster movie president energy — Tanya Sichynsky (@tanyasic) August 18, 2020

HuffPost editor Philip Lewis wrote: “Has Tina Fey done a Gretchen Whitmer impression yet?”

Has Tina Fey done a Gretchen Whitmer impression yet? — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 18, 2020

Political commentator Ryan James Girdusky wrote: “Gretchen Whitmer has psycho ex-girlfriend vibes.”

Gretchen Whitmer has psycho ex-girlfriend vibes #DemConvention — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) August 18, 2020

Free Beacon Senior Writer David Rutz commented on false claims that were being made during the convention, writing: “What’s so annoying about the Fact-Checking brigade is they are quite, QUITE selective about what they choose to fact-check.”

What’s so annoying about the Fact-Checking brigade is they are quite, QUITE selective about what they choose to fact-check. — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) August 18, 2020

Progressive David Sirota wrote: “Imagine having all the awesome creative talent of Hollywood and the entertainment industry at your fingertips and nonetheless this is the convention you produce.”

A random Twitter account replied to Sirota: “Saves me money on ambien.”

Imagine having all the awesome creative talent of Hollywood and the entertainment industry at your fingertips and nonetheless this is the convention you produce — David Sirota (@davidsirota) August 18, 2020

Progressive Michael Tracey wrote: “They completely shut out Tulsi from this convention even though she won delegates in the primaries and was consistently the most-Googled candidate.”

They completely shut out Tulsi from this convention even though she won delegates in the primaries and was consistently the most-Googled candidate — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) August 18, 2020

Progressive Matt Stoller wrote: “This convention so far makes me think the Democrats are the party ready to lead America into the ’80s.”

This convention so far makes me think the Democrats are the party ready to lead America into the ’80s. — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) August 18, 2020

Fox News contributor Guy Benson took a shot at former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who responded to a tweet from Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich that said: “It is quite rich to hear Bernie Sanders talk about authoritarianism considering his support for the communist Castro regime and the USSR.”

“‘Trump’s authoritarianism is alarming. And now, allow me to say a few words about Fidel Castro’s amazing literacy program, followed by a slideshow of my Soviet honeymoon…,’” Benson wrote in a statement mocking Sanders.

“Trump’s authoritarianism is alarming. And now, allow me to say a few words about Fidel Castro’s amazing literacy program, followed by a slideshow of my Soviet honeymoon…” https://t.co/EU5Cs6mafE — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 18, 2020

Left-wing commentator Julio Ricardo Varela wrote: “How can @JulianCastro not even be in that montage of 2020 candidates. I mean, @sethmoulton is in the montage but no Julián? Wow. That’s just sad. Only Latino candidate and not in montage.”

How can @JulianCastro not even be in that montage of 2020 candidates. I mean, @sethmoulton is in the montage but no Julián? Wow. That’s just sad. Only Latino candidate and not in montage. #DemocraticConvention #DemocraticNationalConvention — Julio Ricardo Varela (@julito77) August 18, 2020

ABC Political Director Rick Klein wrote: “Sanders really didn’t hint at the policy differences that remain between him and Joe Biden.”

Sanders really didn’t hint at the policy differences that remain between him and Joe Biden — Rick Klein (@rickklein) August 18, 2020

This story has been updated to include additional reaction.

