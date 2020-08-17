http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tF3V1B1oteg/

President Donald Trump this week plans to offer some counter-programming to the Democrat party convention, as former Vice President Joe Biden accepts the nomination of his party.

The Trump campaign announced the president will travel to Old Forge, Pennsylvania on Thursday for an address on “a half-century of Joe Biden failing America.”

The speech is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EST and will take place at the Mariotti Building Products facility just hours before Biden takes the stage on Thursday for his acceptance speech.

President Trump will speak Monday in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to highlight Biden’s economic failures, and a speech about his immigration and border security failures will follow on Tuesday, according to the campaign.

The Trump campaign plans an online broadcast with members of the campaign all week, speaking about “the real Joe Biden.”

Vice President Mike Pence will also speak about Biden’s failure to put the American worker first at a speech in Darien, Wisconsin on Wednesday at the Tankcraft Corporation.

“Democrats won’t be honest about Biden at their convention, so we will be,” the Trump campaign said in a statement. “Joe Biden will raise taxes by $4 trillion, give work permits to illegal aliens so they can compete for American jobs, and impose the job-killing Green New Deal on every person in this country.”

