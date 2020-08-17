https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/dumpster-fire-bidens-handler-seems-yell-get-middle-livestream-event-video/

Joe Biden kicked off convention week from his basement bunker in Delaware because he’s too feeble to travel to Milwaukee.

Biden on Monday afternoon ‘virtually’ addressed the AAPI Caucus, which is one of the DNC’s official constituency caucuses after he wrapped up a trainwreck interview with rapper Cardi B.

Biden’s livestream DNC Caucus meeting was a dumpster fire.

One of Biden’s handlers seemed to yell “get out!” in the middle of his livestream event.

WATCH:

….did one of Joe Biden’s handlers just yell “get out!” in the middle of his live stream? pic.twitter.com/SmA6i9GUtJ — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 17, 2020

