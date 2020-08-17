https://www.foxnews.com/media/dnc-emcee-eva-longoria-mocked-on-social-media-no-one-is-more-in-touch-than-actors-celebrities

The Democratic National Convention raised eyebrows right out of the gate with actress Eva Longoria emceeing the first night of the virtual event.

Longoria was one of four celebrity emcees who will be serving as a guide from segment to segment and speaker to speaker on each of the four nights, the other three are Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss.

After briefly addressing viewers at home, Longoria conducted remote interviews with four ordinary Americans.

However, her hosting duties did not receive the warmest welcome on social media.

“Brilliant move! No one is more in touch with the challenges & obstacles faced by everyday Americans than actors & celebrities,” Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Flor., said.

“When I think of who in the United States is best positioned to present a major party’s nominating convention, the first person that comes to mind is definitely Eva Longoria,” journalist Michael Tracey quipped.

“Am I supposed to know why Eva Longoria is moderating?” writer Matt Taibbi asked.

“Eva Longoria’s formula is very good: introduce representative of a pandered group; ask them how they are; after they respond, say ‘I’m sure other [members of pandered group] feel the same.’ Keep going until it’s over,” podcast host Katie Halper wrote.

“But seriously, at this rate, Will Scott Baio be headlining the 2024 Democratic Convention?” progressive commentator Nomiki Konst tweeted.

