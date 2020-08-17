https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/newsmax-tv-grant-stinchfield/2020/08/17/id/982463

Grant Stinchfield, a four-time Emmy-winning journalist, will debut his new prime-time show starting Tuesday night on Newsmax TV.

He’ll host “Stinchfield,’’ a full hour of the day’s top news and provocative conversation weekdays at 8 p.m. ET beginning Aug. 18.

Newsmax TV is carried by all major cable and satellite operators, and is streamed free over most major OTT platforms, including Roku, Xumo, Pluto, YouTube, and others reaching more than 100 million devices.

“I’m thrilled to be at Newsmax TV,’’ Stinchfield said. “Each night, our viewers can look forward to a compelling mix of up-to-the-second news, and compelling discussions with newsmakers and Newsmax TV’s great roster of contributors.’’

“Grant has impeccable track record in broadcast journalism with the awards to prove it. He will bring our viewers solid news reports with the insight they can’t find elsewhere,’’ Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Media Inc., said.

A native New Yorker, Stinchfield launched his television career at KECI-TV in Missoula, Montana, reporting and anchoring the morning newscast.

Then, as an investigative reporter at WVIX-TV in West Hartford, Connecticut, he profiled unsolved murders in the Emmy-winning series, “Cold Case: Tracking the Truth.”

One report led directly to the arrest of four killers who murdered a young man while he was driving home from work.

In 2002, Stinchfield, joined WXAS-TV, an NBC affiliate serving Dallas-Fort Worth, and spearheaded the Emmy-winner “Identity Crisis,” which led to 14 new laws designed to not only prevent identity theft, but help victims recover.

He also exposed flaws in Dallas police procedures that limited the capability of officers to arrest drug dealers. That led to changes that gave the police greater flexibility in chasing down suspects.

Stinchfield is best known for his work with the NRA and helping that organization launch NRATV where he was the lead host. His program there was instrumental in holding lawmakers accountable when it comes to fighting for our Second Amendment rights.

Stinchfield is also a former four-time Emmy Award-winning investigative reporter. He went on to host the popular afternoon-drive talk program on KLIF in Dallas.

After 20 years in Dallas, Grant calls Texas home. It is where he continues to operate a mid-size trucking company that contracts tractor-trailers to Fortune 500 companies. He has a bachelor’s degree from Denison University and a master’s degree from Quinnipiac University. He lives with his fiancee and his 11-year-old son.

