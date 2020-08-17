https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/president-trump-gives-minnesota-man-business-burnt-rioters-super-surprise-rally-today-video/

President Trump gave a man whose life was turned upside down by rioters earlier this year a wonderful gift today at a rally in Minnesota.

Minnesota’s KB who spent his life savings building a sports bar had his life turned upside down on May 27th. On that day rioters viciously destroyed his bar and dreams.

The black man and his wife were in Mankato today to see President Trump. KB and his wife have four kids and they immigrated from West Africa 25 years ago. Now he and his wife have to start over. He did say that through donations he has received a lot of support.

At the end of his talk the President said “maybe we can help you out a bit” to an loud applause from rally supporters.

