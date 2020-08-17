http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zu1H4z5XOtQ/

Hollywood star Eva Longoria kicked off the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday with a stab at President Donald Trump, claiming that the last four years “have left us as a nation diminished and divided.”

The Desperate Housewives star also used the occasion to remind viewers of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic and the damage it has caused.

“We always hear that line about this being the most important election of our lifetime. But this year, it really is,” Longoria said in her opening speech. “The past few months have tested us all. We’ve lost more than 170,000 family members and friends to COVID. This tragedy is compounded by the loss of jobs and income.”

And while Longoria didn’t mention President Trump by name, she criticized the current administration for its impact on the nation.

She added: “But it’s not just the past few months. The past four years have left us as a nation diminished and divided. And yet in the middle of the fear, and sorrow, and the uncertainty, people have come together because they know we are better than this. American is better than this. And so we choose to act, inspired by the three sacred words that breathe life into our nation: ‘We the People.’”

