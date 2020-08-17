https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/__trashed-32/

The historic peace treaty was signed this week. Reuters reported that phone lines opened between Israel and the UAE soon after the agreement was signed:

The UAE and Israeli foreign ministers held their first publicly-acknowledged call on Sunday after the Gulf state opened telephone lines to Israel as part of a normalisation of ties.

Middle East expert John Carafano also praised the President’s efforts:

TRENDING: Multiple People Arrested For Not Wearing Masks in OC Grocery Store – Store Manager Locked Them in and Called Police! (VIDEO)

Thursday’s announcement of a “historic peace agreement” between Israel and the United Arab Emirates — the first deal to normalize relations between Israel and an Arab nation brokered by the U.S. in over a quarter-century — is more evidence that President Trump is the first president in a long time to get U.S. Middle East policy more right than wrong.

Under the agreement, Israel and the UAE will establish “full normalization of relations,” including diplomatic relations with the opening of embassies, trade, tourism, direct flights and other agreements. The only two other Arab nations that have diplomatic relations with Israel are Egypt and Jordan….

….Let’s be honest. The Trump administration inherited a Middle East policy from the Obama administration that was collapsing faster than a bad day on the Dow.

Iran had become more belligerent after the Iran Nuclear Deal and its surrogates were on the march everywhere. ISIS was governing a murderous caliphate in parts of Syria and Iraq. Syria had collapsed in civil war. Iraq teetered. Israel faced increasing international isolation.

Yet Trump promptly turned a corner on every one of these setbacks for American policy.