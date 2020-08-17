https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/08/17/fact-checking-kamalas-claim-trump-afraid-strong-women-pants-fire/

It’s time to ramp up the divisive liberal war on women. Kamala Harris set the tone of her role in the Biden campaign as she was introduced to voters last week. The vice-presidential pick will be the attack dog to balance out Sleepy Joe’s soft-spoken grandfatherly schtick. Team Biden doesn’t want to get bogged down defending Kamala’s record either in California as that state’s top cop or as the U.S. Senator ranked number one with the most liberal voting record.

It is a standard procedure for the Democrat ticket to accuse the Republican presidential candidate of being a racist, a homophobe, and a sexist. It doesn’t matter who the Republican at the top of the ticket is, the playbook is the same. With President Trump in the White House, these kinds of personal attacks have gone off the charts with vitriol. Trump is no shrinking violet, mind you, and he gives as good as he gets. Democrats are not accustomed to a Republican presidential candidate punching back which makes the current political atmosphere interesting. Biden is trying to run on a return to civility in politics and failing miserably.

When Kamala spoke to the few members of the press allowed into the venue (no regular supporters were allowed to attend), she waxed poetically about Joe Biden, as she was required to do, and then she took off on Trump. “Is anyone surprised Donald Trump has a problem with strong women?” No points for creativity on this one, Kamala. We’ve all heard this riff over and over. The problem is that the facts don’t bear out that accusation. In both the White House and in his personal life, Trump has surrounded himself with strong women. The Washington Examiner has some numbers to report. For a man who is accused of being anti-woman, especially in policy, almost half of his staff are women.

What’s more, one-quarter, or 56, hold top “commissioned” jobs, including the directors of domestic policy, legislative affairs, political affairs, cabinet affairs, the press and communications offices, the personnel office, and 11 others. “That seems sizable,” said Kathryn Tenpas, a nonresident senior fellow for Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution. “I don’t think the numbers look bad,” she added. Here is the raw data: Forty-eight percent of the overall White House staff are women: 216 to 234 men.

Three hundred fifteen are political appointees: 169 men, 146 women.

The staff of the president and first lady is 48% women: 181 women, 194 men.

The vice president has 26 female staffers and 40 men.

The vice president’s wife, Karen Pence, employs nine women, no men.

Half of the national security council staff are women.

For comparison purposes, Trump’s numbers there are a little better than the general workforce in America, which is 47% women. The press, however, trails Trump. Newsrooms are comprised of just 41% women. And, Trump’s record is better than Obama’s. Obama had more women than men on staff but his staff was bigger. Trump has more women as top advisers than Obama did. We know that of his top advisers, his daughter Ivanka is easily in first place on the list. Trump brought on Kellyanne Conway in 2016 as campaign manager and she became the first woman in either party to run a winning presidential campaign. Dr. Deborah Birx leads the White House coronavirus task force.

Democrats are taken aback when Trump attacks women as aggressively as he does men. The irony is that Democrats are supposed to be the enlightened ones who believe in equality of women even if that means at the expense of men, right? Equality means treating both women and men the same. As I said, he gives as good as he gets and he doesn’t care if it is in response to a woman or a man. Frankly, when Trump calls Kamala or any other female opponent “nasty” she probably deserves the criticism. She shouldn’t expect Trump to suddenly start sugar-coating his remarks just because she is female.

The war on women was created by Democrats to slam Republicans. It’s ironic, given the history of the Republican Party versus that of the Democrat Party. The first woman to serve in Congress, for example, was a Republican. The first female Supreme Court Justice was a Republican woman. Remember the snark against Mitt Romney over his “binders full of women” remark? It was his way of saying he had lots of solid choices available of qualified women to serve in his administration, should he win the election. Let’s not forget that Biden’s team that chose his running mate was led by former Senator Chris Dodd. The same Chris Dodd made famous for his love of waitress sandwiches with his pal, Ted Kennedy. When Democrats attack Trump as anti-woman they do a huge disservice to all the women working for him. It is as though they do not exist.

The media is going all-in for Kamala, just as they did for Hillary Clinton in 2016. Kamala was lauded as a ground-breaking choice but that is due to her racial heritage, not her gender. Sarah Palin didn’t have the advantage of soft and swooning press coverage that Kamala will have for the next seventy-plus days. The media was given their marching orders from prominent Democrat women and they immediately fell into line.

If Team Biden loses the election in November, it will show that criticism of Kamala Harris resonated with voters not because of her gender or race but because she wears really thin on people over time. She starts out strong and then she flops spectacularly. Remember she dropped out of the Democrat primary in December 2019, before the Iowa primary in January. Remember, too, that she claims she moved to Iowa to work the state before the Iowa caucus. She clearly didn’t impress voters in middle America which is her challenge during this campaign. The media is only going to be able to carry her so far.

