First Lady Melania Trump returned to the White House on Sunday evening waxing nostalgia for simpler times in a monochromatic ensemble with various textures.

Following a weekend trip to Bedminster, New Jersey, Melania Trump returned to the White House alongside President Trump and their son, Barron, in a light brown Stella McCartney organic cotton shirt dress with a knotted faux leather belt. The dress is available online.

Mrs. Trump paired the garment with a pair of her favorite Manolo Blahnik stilettos, featuring brown suede and leather pointed tips, which she has worn on multiple occasions.

Likewise, Mrs. Trump carried a staple from her closet, a small brown leather Hermès Birkin bag. The bag, which Mrs. Trump has in a variety of colors and textures, can often retail for up to $20,000.

Loyal Fashion Notes readers will know that Mrs. Trump wore a strikingly similar outfit about a year ago on her trip to the United Kingdom. In a Céline beige trench coat and a black crocodile Birkin bag, Mrs. Trump strutted down London’s Downing Street.

Nostalgia for only a year ago, when times were a bit more predictable, perhaps.

