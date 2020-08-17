https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/512312-first-night-of-democratic-convention-to-feature-group-of-republican

The first night of the Democratic National Convention will feature several Republican speakers.

Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Whitman and former Rep. Susan Molinari (N.Y.) are among the speakers scheduled Monday evening as part of Democrats’ virtual programming, organizers announced.

Meg Whitman, the former CEO of Hewlett Packard, will also speak during the programming, as will former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), whom the DNC had previously announced as a speaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Republicans will appear on the first night of the convention, crossing party lines to back presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden’s lead over Trump narrows in new national poll Biden faces hurdles in bid to mend ties with US allies Trump ‘failure’ on COVID-19 will be central message of Biden convention MORE in his bid to push President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden’s lead over Trump narrows in new national poll Biden faces hurdles in bid to mend ties with US allies Cheney calls pardoning Snowden ‘unconscionable’ after Trump says he’s considering it MORE out of office.

Christine Whitman has long criticized Trump, at one point last year comparing him to Adolf Hitler in a since-deleted tweet.

Kasich has defended his decision to speak at the Democratic convention. While he openly did not support Trump in 2016, he did not go so far as to back Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump ‘failure’ on COVID-19 will be central message of Biden convention Gun control groups seek convention momentum Democrats featuring ‘rising stars’ in convention keynotes MORE. He recently told CNN he decided to speak at the convention this year after watching Trump serve as a “divider” in office for the last 3 1/2 years.

As Democrats look to boost Biden with the convention, Trump has events scheduled in several battleground states this week, including Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Arizona.

–This report was updated at 1:40 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

