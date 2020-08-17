https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/flashback-us-postal-service-found-guilty-violating-hatch-act-postal-union-workers-allowed-assist-hillary-clinton-campaign/

The Democrats and their media are working overtime pushing universal mail-in voting which means one thing — They know it’s easier to cheat that way.

And in typical Alinsky fashion they’re painting President Trump as the one who is attempting to steal the election.

These are wicked people.

President told reporters on Saturday that universal mail-in voting would be catastrophic.

President Trump: “Universal mail-in voting is going to be catastrophic — it’s going to make our country a laughing stock all over the world.” pic.twitter.com/pNImtJsL3x — The Hill (@thehill) August 15, 2020

Mail-in would guarantee a non-credible election result – and it would give Democrats time to work the media and cheat.

This is what Democrats want.

Step 2: Claim Trump’s electoral victory is not legitimate. Step 3: Use media brainwashing to make it “true” that Trump really lost but has become a dictator, staying in power. Step 4: Impeach or otherwise remove Trump by non-Constitutional means. Frame it as saving the nation. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) August 17, 2020

President Trump and all Americans should be concerned about universal mail-in voting.

Way back 2016 the US Postal Service was caught violating the Hatch Act in favor of Hillary Clinton.

The investigation found that the US postal service was doing this for years!

Of course, they will do it again only on a much larger scale!

CNN reported:

An Office of Special Counsel report said the United States Postal Service actions during the 2016 campaign violated the Hatch Act, in favor of Hillary Clinton.

“Washington (CNN) – A government investigation concluded that the United States Postal Service “improperly coordinated” with a postal workers union that supported Hillary Clinton’s campaign.” “According to the OSC report, the postal union would provide a list of USPS employees to USPS, asking that they be put on unpaid leave to participate in the political effort. Then the USPS management would disperse the lists, which were viewed lower down as “directives,” to give the letter carriers time off, including telling local supervisors to do so over concerns it would affect postal operations. The union would pay the employees out of its own political fund during their time off.” “The OCS report said the practice was longstanding, perhaps ranging as far back as the 1990s.”

