The Democrats and their media are working overtime pushing universal mail-in voting which means one thing — They know it’s easier to cheat that way.

And in typical Alinsky fashion they’re painting President Trump as the one who is attempting to steal the election.
These are wicked people.

President told reporters on Saturday that universal mail-in voting would be catastrophic.

Mail-in would guarantee a non-credible election result – and it would give Democrats time to work the media and cheat.
This is what Democrats want.

President Trump and all Americans should be concerned about universal mail-in voting.

Way back 2016 the US Postal Service was caught violating the Hatch Act in favor of Hillary Clinton.
The investigation found that the US postal service was doing this for years!
Of course, they will do it again only on a much larger scale!

CNN reported:

An Office of Special Counsel report said the United States Postal Service actions during the 2016 campaign violated the Hatch Act, in favor of Hillary Clinton.
“Washington (CNN) – A government investigation concluded that the United States Postal Service “improperly coordinated” with a postal workers union that supported Hillary Clinton’s campaign.”

“According to the OSC report, the postal union would provide a list of USPS employees to USPS, asking that they be put on unpaid leave to participate in the political effort. Then the USPS management would disperse the lists, which were viewed lower down as “directives,” to give the letter carriers time off, including telling local supervisors to do so over concerns it would affect postal operations. The union would pay the employees out of its own political fund during their time off.”

“The OCS report said the practice was longstanding, perhaps ranging as far back as the 1990s.”

