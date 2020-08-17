https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/hold-former-us-president-jimmy-carter-and-rosalyn-carter-endorse-joe?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter on Tuesday endorsed fellow Democrat Joe Biden for president, telling voters that Biden has the experience and character to to lead the country.

“Joe has the experience, character, and decency to bring us together and restore America’s greatness. We deserve a person with integrity and judgment, someone who is honest and fair, someone who is committed to what is best for the American people,” said the former president in a video speech for the Democratic National Convention.

Carter also recalled his special relationship with Biden when running for president in 1976.

“Joe Biden was my first and most effective supporter in the Senate,” Carter said. “For decades, he has been my loyal and dedicated friend.”

He also called Biden, a former Delaware senator and vice president, “the right person for this moment in our nation’s history.”

“He understands that honesty and dignity are essential traits that determine not only our vision but our actions. More than ever, that’s what we need,” Carter continued.

Said the former first lady: “We’ve known and admired Joe and [wife] Jill for many years, and most recently have worked with them on tackling the demands faced by the more than 53 million unpaid caregivers in our country who are juggling work and other family responsibilities and putting their own physical and mental health and well-being at risk.

“Joe knows well, too well, the sorrows and struggles of being a family caregiver, from Joe’s time as a young widower thrust into single parenthood with a demanding job to he and Jill caring for their own parents and their son Beau at the end of their lives. He knows caregiving is hard even on the good days.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

