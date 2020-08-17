https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/hold-bill-clinton-addresses-democratic-convention-and-endorses-joe-biden?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Bill Clinton on Tuesday has joined the list of Democratic luminaries endorsing Joe Biden for president, emphasizing the party’s unity and emotionally appealing to voters to look at this election like a job interview.

“A presidential election is the world’s most important job interview, said Clinton, whose wife, Hillary Clinton lost to President Trump in 2016. “At the end, we hire a leader to help us solve problems, create opportunities, and give our kids better tomorrows.”

Clinton, in a off-site speech for the Democratic National Convention, said becoming president will be “a tall order this year, with the COVID-19 outbreak on a path to killing 200,000 people and destroying millions of jobs and small businesses.”

Clinton was also critical of the president, saying, “Donald Trump says we’re leading the world. Well, we are the only major industrial economy to have its unemployment rate triple. At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it’s a storm center. There’s only chaos.”

In closing, Clinton said, “Just one thing never changes,” Trump’s “determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame. The buck never stops there.”



“Our party is united in offering you a very different choice: a go-to-work president. A down-to-earth, get-the-job-done guy. A man with a mission: to take responsibility, not shift the blame; concentrate, not distract; unite, not divide. Our choice is Joe Biden,” Clinton also said.

