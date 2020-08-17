https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/approval-rating-pandemic-race-relations-economy/2020/08/17/id/982491

More Americans think President Donald Trump is doing a good job running the country compared to earlier this summer, according to a new poll.

A Gallup poll released Monday indicates that Trump’s job approval rating increased to 42%, which is up from his 38% approval rating during the month of June.

Poll results show:

42% of Americans say they think Trump is doing a good job leading the country.

39% of independents approve of the job Trump is doing, which is an increase from 33% in June and 34% in July.

90% of Republicans back the job the president is doing.

5% of Democrats say they approve of what Trump is doing to run the country.

While Trump’s approval rating has increased, a majority of Americans disapprove of how the president is handling race relations, the coronavirus pandemic and the economy.

According to the poll, 62% of Americans do not agree with how the president is handling race relations and 63% of Americans don’t approve of his coronavirus response. A slight majority, 51% of Americans, say they a disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy.

The poll surveyed 1,031 Americans between July 30-Aug. 12. The poll has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

