An anonymous California teacher says she was shocked when she learned her mandated training would include material based on Karl Marx’s “Critical Race Theory,” which argues that data, facts, and the scientific method are exemplary of “whiteness” and are “inherently racist.”

She joined Glenn Beck on the radio program to reveal the details and provide documentation of the Marxist training teachers in her school district are required to complete.

“A couple weeks ago, the week before school starts, we have a training. And I know this is a training on race,” explained the teacher, who had her voice disguised in fear of retaliation from her union. “So, I open up the training [document] and right across the top, it says ‘Critical Race Theory.’

“Glenn, I wanted to quit on the spot,” she said. “Or go on a crusade. Or text all my friends about public schools, ‘Get out now!'”

She told Glenn the training was endorsed by the California Department of Education, the California School Board Association, the Association of California School Administrators, the Bay Area schools, and the California Conservation Corps among others. She also shared the training document, which you can read here.

“I did my own research online and I found out [Critical Race Theory] was founded by Karl Marx. Red flag! Red flag!” the teacher explained. “It states that facts, data, and the scientific method are ‘white concepts’. So, if you use facts and data to disprove an argument against a black person or an oppressed person, you are proving you are racist because, again, facts and data are, quote, the result of whiteness.”

