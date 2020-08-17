https://www.theblaze.com/news/glenn-beck-inducted-radio-hall-of-fame

Glenn Beck has been inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame, according to a published list of the 2020 class posted online.

The BlazeTV host was nominated for the honor in the Spoken Word On-Air category last month and was selected as a result of fan voting, which kicked off on July 20.

Beck beat out candidates from three other shows: John & Ken from “The John & Ken Show” on KFI-AM, Los Angeles; Stephanie Miller of “The Stephanie Miller Show” on WYD Media; and “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me” on NPR.

Other 2020 class inductees include Angie Martinez of WWPR-FM, New York City; Cokie Roberts of NPR; “The Breakfast Club,” featuring Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy; and Sway Calloway of “Sway In The Morning with Heather B & Tracy G” on Shade45/Sirius XM.

Beck, along with the other nominees, will be be honored October 29 during an induction ceremony fittingly streamed as a live radio broadcast across several audio platforms.

“Each year, I continue to be impressed by the caliber of our inductees, who deserve recognition for the high-quality radio they bring to listeners,” said the chair of the Radio Hall of Fame, Kraig Kitchin, in a press release. “I’d like to thank the Nominating Committee members for their valuable time to being part of the voting process.”

“The 2020 Class of inductees represents the diversity of voices that is heard on radio stations all across America,” added Dennis Green, chair of the Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee. “It’s an honor to contribute my time to leading this committee.”

This year is the 100th anniversary of the founding of the radio medium.

