A GoFundMe account set up for the parents of slain 5-year-old North Carolina boy Cannon Hinnant raised more than $750,000 as of Monday morning, only five days after the Cannon’s grandmother set up the account.

Last Sunday, 25-year-old Darius Sessoms, who lives next door to Cannon’s father, allegedly shot the boy in the head at point-blank range while he was riding his bike and his two young sisters, aged seven and eight, looked on.

“On Sunday, August 9th, this precious angel was playing outside with his siblings when he was murdered,” says the GoFundMe, which has been verified by WRAL. “He was merely doing what he would do any other day and that’s playing with his sisters, riding his bike, doing what kids do and all of the innocence that comes with being a child.”

“This family has faced unimaginable pain because of this senseless act of violence,” the post continues. “We are asking for your donations to assist with anything that may be needed for expenses related to his services. We offer our sincerest appreciation in this extremely difficult time. #justice for Cannon.”

According to The New York Post, Cannon’s mother, Bonny Waddell, expressed her grief over her son’s murder via Facebook.

“This man will answer to me,” she posted Tuesday, referring to Sessoms. “That man will see me and my son through my face! This sorry excuse as a human being will rot in hell.”

“My heart has been taken from me,” the grieving mother added.

In another post, Waddell said Cannon’s two sisters, who witnessed his murder, “just lost a puzzle piece, their best friend, a piece of their heart.”

“I will burn this country down if it’s what it’ll take to see [the alleged shooter] burn in hell,” she wrote. “I’m ready to flip this country upside down. … We will get our justice and I’m taking every d*** body down right with him!”

Waddell, according to WRAL, said she lost a piece of her heart on Sunday when Cannon was taken from her and will be seeking the death penalty over his murder. “We lost a big piece of our family. We all. He changed all of our lives. He touched everybody he knew,” she said. “This man took my girls when he took my baby. They know he’s in a better place.”

“I want death penalty and I’m gonna seek it,” Waddell said.

“According to the Death Penalty Information Center, the last time North Carolina executed a person was in August 2006,” The Blaze noted Sunday. “After spending 12 years on death row, Samuel Flippen was put to death by lethal injection at Central Prison in Raleigh.”

Flippen was convicted of first-degree murder of his 2-year-old stepdaughter Britnie Nichole Hutton in 1994.

“During the trial in 1995, prosecutors argued that Flippen started beating his stepdaughter because she was crying,” the Associated Press said of the crime in 2006, The Blaze noted. “The child died from a blow to the abdomen that was so hard it cut her pancreas in half and tore her liver, prosecutors said.”

