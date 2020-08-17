https://www.newsmax.com/politics/gordon-chang-meddling-pandemic-tiktok/2020/08/17/id/982556/

Author Gordon Chang said China is using social media and public diplomacy campaigns to ensure President Donald Trump does not return to the White House.

In an opinion piece published by Fox News on Monday, Chang said “Beijing’s ongoing anti-Trump effort will exceed Russian meddling both this year and in 2016.”

Chang writes he agrees with Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, who told Fox News on Monday, that China is the greatest national security threat to the U.S.

“Beijing this year has issued, in both Chinese state and Communist Party media, propaganda intending to tar the Trump administration,” Chang wrote. “The volume of newspaper stories, social media postings and pronouncements looks unprecedented.”

Ratcliffe noted China is engaged in “election influence and interference” and other activities.

The Communist Party’s Global Times, a tabloid, and the Chinese Foreign Ministry have been working together to create “public disinformation campaigns targeting Trump,” according to Chang.

“Two of these campaigns were especially vicious, one over the coronavirus epidemic and the other in connection with the George Floyd protests,” he wrote. “In the later campaign, the Chinese looked like they were trying to stoke racial tension.”

When it comes to social media, Chang said Beijing has unleashed its “trolls and bots” against the president.

He said their attacks of spreading false rumors through text messages and social media are “multi-faceted.”

He noted Twitter has already removed fake Chinese users. YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter got rid of “Spamoflage Dragon,” a Chinese operation attacking Trump.

Chang also referenced concerns national security experts have raised over TikTok and Beijing’s role in changing the app’s algorithm that curates videos in order to inflame protests this spring.

He noted Paul Dabrowa, an Australian national security expert, who wrote in a private note, “weaponized propaganda,” especially when powered by artificial intelligence, “can trigger wars, economic collapse, riots, and protests of all kinds.”

Chang noted Dabrowa highlighted its ability to “destroy the credibility of government institutions and turn a population against itself.”

He said TikTok uses data to come up with content that can “motivate people to act in desired ways.”

“We can be sure that Beijing will continue to play dirty,” he concluded. “There are, in particular, less than 80 days to do so. China can do a lot of damage to President Trump’s campaign — and American democracy — between now and Nov. 3.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

