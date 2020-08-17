http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/42i2JeApMhI/

Sunday on CNN, former Vice President Al Gore accused President Donald Trump of “putting his knee on the neck of American democracy” with his appointee Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s overhaul of the U.S. Postal Service.

Gore said, “On the postal service if I could say what I wanted to say about that, think he’s kind of panicked that the announcement of Kamala Harris went off — it was 10 out of 10. It was amazing. And he went to that stupid, ridiculous false birther thing right away and had to take it back. And post office, this is an act of desperation, in pandemic, voters of all ages with preexisting conditions worried they can’t breathe safely standing in line to work. In effect, by tampering with the post office, he’s putting his knee on the neck of American democracy and trying to make it impossible for people to vote by mail. And they may react the way they did in Wisconsin when the governor there tried to do a similar thing, and it made people mad. I think this Democratic ticket is going to be showcased this week in a spectacular way.”

He added, “I suspect that he’s gone too far on this even for him because the Republican members of the House and Senate are really hearing from outraged voters, veterans not getting their medicine, people not getting their paychecks, people expecting things in the mail and not receiving them. This is really an outrageous assault on an American institution that goes back to the very beginning of our country.”

