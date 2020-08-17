https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/17/graphic-videos-mostly-peaceful-portland-protesters-cause-white-man-to-crash-his-truck-beat-him-unconscious-in-front-of-female-passenger/
About The Author
Related Posts
Problematic: City of Tampa didn't approve the 'Back the Blue' mural in front of police headquarters
August 3, 2020
Oh honey, NO! Julia Ioffe steps on SO many rakes trashing the Right for calling out Ivy league discrimination against Asian Americans
August 14, 2020
State of #Journalism in 2020 update: HuffPost 'reporter' who asked Trump if he regrets 'all the lying' has been waiting a LONG time to do that (Soledad O'Brien loved it)
August 14, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy