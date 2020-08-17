https://bongino.com/group-of-liberals-meet-in-person-to-protest-against-voting-in-person

On Sunday, crowds gathered in front of the Postmaster General’s home to protest having to gather in crowds to vote in person in November.

According to the Charlotte Observer

More than 100 demonstrators converged outside the North Carolina mansion of the postmaster general, protesting the cutbacks, delays and other changes to the U.S. Postal Service that have created fears for mail-in voting ahead of the November presidential election. Protesters gathered for about two hours Sunday along the streets below Louis DeJoy’s gated property, which overlooks the Greensboro Country Club golf course. They chanted and held signs that read: “Sabotage of the USPS is un-American” and “Save USPS,” among other messages, news outlets said.

Oddly, while the protesters fear the risk of the coronavirus at the ballot box, those concerns went out the window while protesting.

[embedded content]

Even Dr. “infinite lockdown” Fauci thinks the hysteria over voting in person is nonsense. While he said that those who are high risk should take advantage of normal absentee voting methods, Fauci said in a recent interview with National Geographic that “I think if carefully done, according to the guidelines, there’s no reason that I can see why that not be the case. For example, you know, when you look at going to a grocery store now in many regions and counties and cities that are doing it correctly, they have X’s every six or more feet. And it says, ‘Don’t leave this spot until the person in front of you left their spot.’ And you can do that, if you go and wear a mask, if you observe the physical distancing, and don’t have a crowded situation, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t be able to do that.”

Conspiracy theories that President Trump is attempting to sabotage the USPS have exploded in liberal spheres. One viral tweet claimed that Trump is trying to gut the number of USPS letter collection boxes, with the evidence being a truck hauling off said boxes. In reality, they were simply old and being replaced – something that happens to the tune of 10,000 blue collection boxes per year. This would also be a weird way of rigging an election, because anyone who lives in a home, apartment, or condo can simply go outside and use their own personal mailbox to send mail to circumvent this supposed sabotage.

🚨Please share this picture far and wide. Trump is trying to steal the election. He is gutting the USPS to make it difficult for people to vote by mail. Here in Oregon, that’s our only option. This demands attention! @OregonGovBrown pic.twitter.com/JSsmA0FTzY — Mark Ⴟ Delaney (@markdelaneysays) August 9, 2020

Turns out the Washington Post uncovered the Great Mailbox Conspiracy ELEVEN YEARS AGO! 2009: “…half of the blue boxes in the Washington area have disappeared in the last nine years, and 200,000 nationwide have been plucked up in the last 20 years, leaving 175,000 total.” pic.twitter.com/oLYV8rbEYn — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 16, 2020

One writer for the LA Times cited the fact that his package’s tracking doesn’t work as proof that the USPS was being tampered with.

Never seen this before when tracking a package. pic.twitter.com/pcs7uOFuWa — Stephen Battaglio (@SteveBattaglio) August 9, 2020

Of course, the USPS incompetence isn’t a phenomenon of the past month, and the USPS’ dysfunctional tracking service has been the subject of mockery for years.

UPS tracking: “Your package is in X City, USA on a truck driven by Bob and will be at your door at 2:37pm” FedEx: “Your package is coming, you’ll get it when we give it to you.” USPS: “You ordered something?” — Vera Bayang (@DonDon_ItAll_) July 27, 2018

Or as one former President put it, “UPS and FedEx are doing just fine. Right? No they are. I mean, it’s the post office that’s always having problems.”

“It’s the post office that’s always havin’ problems.” pic.twitter.com/3jmHPxtRAu — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) August 16, 2020

The greatest problem with mail-in voting when it comes to the USPS isn’t sabotage from Trump, but from logistics. Over 1.1 million stimulus checks were recently sent to dead people – how do we know the same wouldn’t happen with ballots? While the 1.1 million sent to the wrong people accounted for only 0.5% of stimulus checks sent (by dollar value), a 0.5% error margin is more than enough to make a difference in an election (particularly in swing states). And that’s just the potential error rate for people receiving the wrong ballot. The USPS’ lost mail rate has to be added onto that, which unfortunately isn’t known.

Swing states like Michigan were decided by a minuscule 0.3% margin (with Trump garnering 13,080 more votes) in 2016, while New Hampshire was decided by a mere 2,701 votes. How does anyone think the results in those states would be received in a situation where tens of thousands of ballots had to be disqualified?

